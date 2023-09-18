Getting back into fall quarter

122 Views

Top five tips for the upcoming fall quarter

As we get into fall quarter, transitioning from the summer of 2023, here are some tips to make it a little easier.

Find a comfortable spot to study around campus. As cheesy as it sounds, it’s important to find a place that helps you study without being distracted. Some of my favorite spots around campus are the fourth floor of the library, the Metro café or Starbucks, and the reservable study rooms available around campus (which can be reserved at this link). It’s important to find a place that fits your needs so you can focus on studying.

Find good study habits to keep you ready for anything. One of my favorite study methods is the Pomodoro technique. This study technique is great for those who find themselves getting distracted easily. You study for twenty-five minutes then take a break for five minutes, repeating for up to four hours. This technique might not work for everyone, but there are plenty out there to help you get ready for midterms.

Listening to calming music is also a great tip for Fall quarter. My favorite thing to do is find the instrumentals of my favorite songs. Lyrics can be distracting sometimes, but music is also helpful to some. It’s all about finding the right music to help you stay on track.

Get plenty of sleep and eat regularly. It seems like a small thing, but getting enough sleep and eating regularly is actually really important when you need to be focused and energized. It’s also important for your health, both physical and mental. School is important, but it’s not more important than your health.

Finally, do something for your enjoyment. It’s fall after all so take some time to enjoy it. Cozy sweaters, pumpkin spice, and spooky season are upcoming so don’t forget to have fun!

JOY Building

The DAWG House

The DAWG House in MAT

Second floor in MAT

Study Space in GWP

Photos by Cameron J Berrens.