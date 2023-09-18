T Line schedule updates with Hilltop expansion

130 Views

Sept. 16th the T Line, also known as the Tacoma Link, began its new route along six new stations.

According to Sound Transit, the Tacoma Link, now known as the T Line, has expanded its rails and added 2.4 miles of track between Old City Hall and St. Joseph Medical Center. The T Line now charges fares that reflect the fare of other Sound Transit buses. Students will not need to worry, however, as the UW Tacoma UPASS program has expanded to cover these fares.

The rail expansion opened this past weekend on the 16th and added six new stations to its route. Among them are stations for St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma General, the Hilltop District and Old City Hall Station.

According to an article from King 5, trains for the T Line will now run Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 7:20 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trains will run at 12-minute intervals Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and at 20-minute intervals all other times.

The U-PASS covers various public transit services. Photos by Cameron J Berrens. Multiple bus routes stop at the Washington State History Museum.