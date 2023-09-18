Earn scholarships for a study abroad adventure

120 Views

Studying abroad isn’t cheap. Attending a scholarship information session can make it possible.

Are you interested in studying abroad? Many students are, but are unsure of how to cover the costs. If this sounds like you, don’t miss the Gilman Scholarship Essay Writing Info Session on Sep. 21st or Oct 3rd at 12:30 pm via zoom. Here, students will learn about the scholarship and receive tips on how to draft an effective essay.

Studying abroad can be an exciting part of the college experience, so don’t let the cost stop you from embarking on an international adventure. UWT offers experiences from Spain all the way to South Korea! The info session is open to any students who are interested.

Register for this free info session to learn about one of many scholarships that can help you achieve your dream.

https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/home/events-calendar?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D169778344