A message from ASUWT President Holly Wetzel

How to get involved with UWT’s student body government

The Associated Students of University of Washington Tacoma (ASUWT) is your student body government at UW Tacoma. We are here to represent every student, ensuring that your needs, concerns and campus aspirations are addressed. If you have any questions, concerns or suggestions regarding your campus experience that you wish to bring to our attention, please reach out directly to the ASUWT President, Holly Wetzel (asuwtp@uw.edu) or the Director of University Affairs Roland Heyne (asuwtua@uw.edu) [see pictured]. Please know that this year’s ASUWT Executive Board and Senate are here to support you and will always make ourselves accessible to you.

Additionally, ASUWT is still looking to hire more senators and staff! If you wish to be more involved and make a difference at UW Tacoma, please apply for our positions on Handshake. If you still want to get involved with what ASUWT is doing without being a senator/hired staff member, we highly encourage you to attend our Executive Board and Senate Meetings. You can find our meeting schedules on our website: https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/asuwt.

Director of University Affairs Roland Heyne ASUWT President Holly Wetzel

Photos courtesy of Holly Wetzel and ASUWT.