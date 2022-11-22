Huskies in the Hallway Huskies in the Hallway: 11/21/22 November 22, 2022November 22, 2022 Web Manager 197 Views 1 min read Question of the week: How do you feel about Christmas music and decorations after Halloween? Love it or hate it? Christian Grata – Computer Science Sophomore – He/HimAnswer: Honestly, I am kind of impartial, but I have one friend who is super into Christmas music so whenever I’m around her she is playing it all the time. Nico Robiniol – Major Informational Technology Senior – He/HimAnswer: I abhor it to be honest because it’s not even Thanksgiving yet and I think it’s too premature to be celebrating a holiday without even going through the holidays before that. Allie Patten – Major Communications Senior – She/her Answer: I’m on board, I think I need the spirit sometimes. November’s rough so I’ll take what I can get and play the Christmas music. Danica Sterud Miller – Associate professor of American Indian studies) – She/herAnswer: I start listening to Christmas music usually about mid-October, but once November 1st happens, I can do it without shame. Liliana Paredez – IAS Sophomore – She/HerAnswer: I love Christmas music all year long. My husband hates it, but I’m a ‘Christmas music in July’ type of person. I’ll take it any month of the year! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
You must be logged in to post a comment.