Huskies in the Hallway: 11/21/22

Question of the week: How do you feel about Christmas music and decorations after Halloween? Love it or hate it?

Christian Grata – Computer Science Sophomore – He/Him
Answer: Honestly, I am kind of impartial, but I have one friend who is super into Christmas music so whenever I’m around her she is playing it all the time.
Nico Robiniol – Major Informational Technology Senior – He/Him
Answer: I abhor it to be honest because it’s not even Thanksgiving yet and I think it’s too premature to be celebrating a holiday without even going through the holidays before that.
Allie Patten – Major Communications Senior – She/her 
Answer: I’m on board, I think I need the spirit sometimes. November’s rough so I’ll take what I can get and play the Christmas music.
Danica Sterud Miller – Associate professor of American Indian studies) – She/her
Answer: I start listening to Christmas music usually about mid-October, but once November 1st happens, I can do it without shame.
Liliana Paredez – IAS Sophomore – She/Her
Answer: I love Christmas music all year long. My husband hates it, but I’m a ‘Christmas music in July’ type of person. I’ll take it any month of the year!
