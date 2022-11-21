The ribbon has been cut at Milgard Hall as UWT celebrates its near completion

On November 10, individuals gathered for a small ribbon cutting ceremony regarding Milgard Hall.

Photo by Destiny Valencia | An information board discussed the new labs that can be used in the building.

On November 10, University of Washington community members, faculty and students gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited Milgard Hall.

Milgard Hall, which is a part of the Milgard School of Business, will combine the school of business with the growing school of technology and engineering. A 55,000 square foot, three-story building, Milgard Hall will feature a variety of labs dedicated to robotics, civil engineering, combustion and energy labs, concrete labs and many study spaces for students.

Milgard Hall, which began its construction in July 2021, uses sustainably sourced timber for its construction and is expected to be open for classes in the winter quarter of 2023. Milgard Hall is one of the few new buildings UWT has constructed, with most previous buildings on campus being old buildings or warehouses that were already present when the school opened permanently in 1997.

Photo by Destiny Valencia | Jai Shon Berry and Holly Wetzel

The ribbon cutting ceremony began at 4 p.m. with remarks thanking individuals who donated or helped with the construction of Milgard Hall. The event was emceed by the Chair of Faculty Assembly, Menaka Abraham and ASUWT President Jai’Shon Berry. Speakers included President of University of Washington, Ana Mari Cauce, UWT Chancellor Sheila Edwards Lange, Connie McCloud the Culture Director of the Puyallup Tribe, Speaker of the House (Washington) Laurie Jinkins and more.

“This is a big day, and this is a big deal,” President Cauce said, “Milgard Hall is going to be a catalyst for innovation and discovery here at the University of Washington Tacoma and is also a really powerful symbol for how our university can create and accelerate change for the public good.”

Following President Cauce’s remarks was a land acknowledgement by Connie McCloud and a performance by Puyallup tribal members.

“Our young people too will come here to learn, and our young people too will come to give back to the community to share,” McCloud said.

Photo by Destiny Valencia | Angela Kigali in one of the new classrooms in the building.

Following the program, a ribbon cutting was held with members of the Board of Regents, University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce, Chancellor Sheila Edwards Lange, state representatives, Mayor Victoria Woodards, Connie McCloud and other tribal representatives cut the ceremonial ribbon.

After the program, individuals were encouraged to take a self-tour of the new building and look at the open classrooms that were ready for viewing. Some rooms such as the robotics room or hydraulics room were not available to tour as these rooms were still receiving the finishing touches such as exterior and interior fixtures or the installation of new furniture and equipment.

Milgard Hall, while still being finished, will have a variety of cool and innovative features. The building will feature a “Building from the Forests” exhibit which will look at Tacoma timber history along with a permanent land acknowledgement and a commuter shower.

A financial wellness and market lab is expected to open in the building in the spring of 2023 where students will learn financial literacy skills and can get hands-on experience with Bloomberg terminals, a stock ticker and other investment equipment.

Students can expect Milgard Hall to open for classes in January 2023.

Photo by Destiny Valencia | The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony heralded a new building for the UWT campus.