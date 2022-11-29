Huskies in the Hallway Huskies in the Hallway: 11/29/22 November 29, 2022November 29, 2022 Web Manager 85 Views 0 min read Question of the week: What do you want for Christmas? Sam Dilling – Undeclared Freshman – He/him Answer: A new hat. Specifically, those hats that are like sun hats but they’re more bulky. Round on top with the wide brim. Mia Robbins – Biomedical Sciences Junior – She/her Answer: I really just want to be with my friends and family, there’s not really anything specific that I want. Brody Arbon – History Major- Senior- He/him Answer: An RTX 480 graphics card. Naia Elizarraraz – Ethnic Gender and Labor Studies Senior – She/her Answer: A plane ticket to my home in America Samoa. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
