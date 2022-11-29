Huskies in the Hallway 

Huskies in the Hallway: 11/29/22

Question of the week: What do you want for Christmas?

Sam Dilling – Undeclared Freshman – He/him 
Answer: A new hat. Specifically, those hats that are like sun hats but they’re more bulky. Round on top with the wide brim.
Mia Robbins – Biomedical Sciences Junior – She/her 
Answer: I really just want to be with my friends and family, there’s not really anything specific that I want.
Brody Arbon – History Major- Senior- He/him 
Answer: An RTX 480 graphics card.
Naia Elizarraraz – Ethnic Gender and Labor Studies Senior – She/her 
Answer: A plane ticket to my home in America Samoa.
