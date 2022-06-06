Some great songs you can add to your playlist right now

With the multitude of great songs that have released so far in 2022, it makes you wonder what we are in store for with the rest of the year.

2022 has been a great year for music with the releases of large studio albums like “Come Home the Kids Miss You” from Jack Harlow to Camila Cabello’s “Familia.” Most of us like to pick the song we like the best from an album and add it to our playlist. 2022 had many music releases, here are a couple songs you might have missed that should be added to your playlist.

“Piccolo” by bbno$ has one of the catchiest beats they’ve ever published, and it does well to fit his image. Songs that come from bbno$ don’t have much meaning in its lyricism since it’s in the sub-genre of mumble rap, but they do a great job being stuck in your ears for days at a time, and “Piccolo” is no exception.

“THAT THAT” by PSY, produced and featuring SUGA of BTS, has grown to be one of his most popular songs. With over half the lyrics being in Korean, the song is welcoming to foreign listeners with lyrics repeating throughout the song such as “that that, I like that.” The song keeps the energy loved from PSY with fun and energetic dances and beats from the music video.

“Enemy” by Imagine Dragons and J.I.D. is the opening song for the animated show “Arcane.” The lyrics of this song have a huge meaning to one of the characters of the show, Jinx. With catchy singing from Imagine Dragons and a calm and collected rap intermission from J.I.D., there is much to like with “Enemy.”

“United In Grief” is a song from Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.” The song comes straight from the rapper himself. It shares the idea that even though Kendrick has met success, everyone experiences grief, nonetheless. It may not be one of the most popular songs from the album, although that does not take away from the song’s value.

