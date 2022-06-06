A collection of shows to watch over the summer

by Ledger Staff

“The Owl House” is a must-watch

by Andrew Anderson

With new shows constantly being created and put into the public, it can be hard to find a show that really captures the attention of an audience and leaves them constantly craving more while also entertaining multiple age groups. “The Owl House” created by Dana Terrace, is a show that easily fits the bill.

The show follows the adventures of Luz Noceda, Dominican-American teenager who accidentally ends up in a place known as the Boiling Isles in the Demon Realm, which is full of demons and witches. While unable to do magic like the witches there, Luz studies to perform her own kind of magic, making friends and finding a new family in the dangerous world. When her new family is threatened, she’s quick to step up and fight to save them.

Whether an audience member is a child, a teen or an adult, “The Owl House,” aired and produced by Disney, is a show that entertains all. Receiving universal acclaim by both critics and audiences, and notable for its positive LGBTQ+ representation among the characters, “The Owl House” is a must-watch over the summer. The second season has just finished with a third and final season having been confirmed to wrap the series up.

Whether watching it episode by episode with the family during dinner or binging it all in one frantic night, “The Owl House” offers a fun, heartwarming show with some shocking twists to focus on over the summer.

[“The Owl House” is now available for streaming on Disney+.]

Why is “The West Wing” such a good show?

by Remi Frederick

Photo courtesy of Apple Music | This is the album cover for “The West Wing” which also has a great soundtrack.

My favorite TV show, “The West Wing”, is about politicians, but not the dramatic things they get up to: simply the policies they craft and how they create them. Here’s why the show is so amazing to me.

“The West Wing” focuses on the West Wing of the White House. If you’re unaware, the West Wing is where all the governing is done, where the Oval Office sits and for most Americans, it is off-limits. But “The West Wing” gives a (fictional) look into the daily lives of those who work in its halls. Though this show is an older one, the politics featured in it are still incredibly relevant and I can honestly say that I’ve learned so much from watching it.

Though the show is a little fast-paced and has often four or five storylines going at once, it is perfect for my brain speed and they are able to clarify confusing things without making the audience feel stupid.

“The West Wing” was and is my refuge in a world that cares so very little about changing for the better and is filled with hate. The show focuses on government officials who actually fight hard to help the citizens they represent. These officials lose and win and we watch it all.

But truly, the thing I love the most about the show is how much they care. They desperately want to make the world a better place and they believe the same things as me ideologically, but even if you don’t you can still enjoy this show. It isn’t horribly partisan and it shows both sides working together (or trying ) to improve the country, though sometimes they disagree on how to do so.

I leave you with my favorite quote from “The West Wing” and a plea to watch this amazing show, you won’t regret it.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful and committed citizens can change the world. Do you know why? It’s the only thing that ever has.”

Anime recommendations for the summer

by Angelo Alegre

Illustration courtesy of Toei Animation | Show Poster of “One Piece”

As we draw closer to the end of the spring quarter at UWT, many of us wonder what we should do with our abundance of free time over the summer. With that much extra time, you should binge an anime or two. The big question is what should you watch?

“ReLIFE”:

An anime about experiencing the essence of youth once again. In this show, we follow Arata Kaizaki, a 27-year-old man who has achieved almost nothing after becoming an adult. He is given the chance to redo a part of his life when he is approached by a man named Ryou Yoake. If you want to find out how this story goes and what happens to Kaizaki, you can watch the full 17 episodes on Crunchyroll.

“Sound! Euphonium”:

An animated series that follows Kumiko Oumae, a high school euphonium player in a band club that is aiming for nationals. We are introduced to the band club as a mess of students who are in the club for fun, but when a new and serious instructor comes along, that all changes as they start to take things seriously. Will they achieve their goal and make it to nationals? Binge watch the 27-episode animated series on Crunchyroll, and if that’s not enough for you, there are two animated films on Amazon Prime Video.

“One Piece”:

A pirate story that has everything you could think of and more; romance, action, comedy, and of course longevity. With the series boasting over 1000 episodes alongside many movies, it’s a challenge to catch up to, but very rewarding and will leave you wanting for more when you do. You can find everything related to “One Piece” on Crunchyroll.

Like this: Like Loading...