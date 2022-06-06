Early 2000’s throwback movies to watch this summer

Get ready for absurd and flamboyant ‘00s fashion inspiration.

With seemingly no good movies on the horizon, kick it old school and watch some classic childhood throwback movies.

“The Lizzie McGuire Movie”:

The Citizen Kane of “unrealistically-young-people-going-to-a-foreign-country” movies, “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” undoubtedly shaped Generation Z with the absurd adventure stories, the revolutionary red Vespa ride and “What Dreams Are Made Of.” Great footage of Rome, the adorable (and evil) Paolo Valisari, the ridiculous fashion designer scene and themes of friendship, The Lizzie McGuire movie is a classic sleepover movie that will make you wish you had a little cartoon narrating your inner thoughts.

“Josie and The Pussycats”:

The excellent fashion, the ‘60s-meets-’00s mod set design, the underlying anti-capitalist themes and Parker Posey? What more could you want from a classic early 2000s chick flick? “Josie and the Pussycats” surprisingly stands the test of time, telling the story of three girls’ complex navigation of the music business and boy band-era culture through a relatively inclusive lens. With an earworm soundtrack featuring hits like “3 Small Words” and the iconic boy band DuJour, this modern interpretation of the classic comic is a must-see to bring back all the ‘00s chic nostalgia.

“The Devil Wears Prada”:

Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep: “The Devil Wears Prada” has an all-star cast and ridiculously memorable lines. Based on a true story, the movie focuses on themes of balancing life and work while struggling to adapt to a bizarre work environment. Andy, played by Hathaway, is charming and relatable, with Tucci as a sharp mentor and Streep playing the infamous Miranda Priestly. Serving all of the early 2000s designer looks, “The Devil Wears Prada” is genuinely a well-done movie, just be ready to hate Hathaway’s whiny boyfriend.

