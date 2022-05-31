Summer job opportunities for students

With the school year coming to an end multiple job opportunities and internships have become available for students.

The 2021-22 school year has drawn to a close with classes ending for students, but many job opportunities for students in the summer and the 2022-23 school year have begun to open up.

The Student Activities Board has opened applications for students who want to become a coordinator for the organization. The three positions they have open are the Staple Events Coordinator, the Husky Life Coordinator and the Mascot Ambassador. All three positions are paid positions and can be found online at the Handshake portal for UW Tacoma.

There are also various internship opportunities for the summer listed through the Handshake portal as well as some open to students of all programs. Examples are the Social Justice Summer Internship Program by the Center for Equity and Inclusion and the New Directions Internship by the Community Youth Services.

Students who want more knowledge and information in general about student work opportunities and how to develop their career on campus can also visit the UW Tacoma Career Development & Education center online or email questions to tcareer@uw.edu.

Last week Mindy Kornberg, the Vice President for Human Resources for UW, sent out an email to students advertising UWHR’s new student employee website portal that gathers all information relevant to student employees and their managers. The website offers information about student employment in general, getting started as a student employee, finding work and more.

Those wishing to focus on work for the summer specifically can learn more on June 23 when the UW Career and Internship Center will host the UW Tri-Campus Summer Job and Internship Fair remotely via Handshake. Student registration will open on June 2 at 8 a.m. and those with questions about the event can email the Center at cicevents@uw.edu.

Students wanting to visit the UWHR student employee portal and find employment relevant information can visit the website at: https://hr.uw.edu/studentemployment/.

Any student wishing to look at student job opportunities that are currently available and accepting applications can visit the Handshake portal at: https://app.joinhandshake.com/stu/postings.

Those wanting to learn about UW Tacoma student career opportunities or development can visit the Career Development & Education center at: https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/career.

