COVID-19 guidelines and the 2022-23 academic year

As COVID-19 continues UWT will be taking the necessary precautions to keep students, faculty and staff safe along with following CDC guidelines.

As the 2021-22 academic year comes to an end, the 2022-23 academic year approaches along with new COVID-19 guidelines.

This academic year the COVID-19 guidelines allowed the return to in-person classes after over a year of online classes and mandatory use of masks to the now optional but recommended use of masks on campus for spring quarter.

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 cases have been declining and continue to decline, thus minimizing the need for mandatory measures.

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Pierce County, UWT will continue to work alongside the county and the CDC to implement guidance as needed.

With fall quarter beginning Sept. 28, 2022, UWT will continue to recommend the use of face masks such as KF94, KN95, N95 or surgical masks to keep each other safe. The use of masks inside will not be mandatory but is strongly recommended.

“I do think we still need to try and social distance though.” said Alex Mathena, in response to UWT’s 2022-23 COVID-19 guidelines.

Due to high vaccination rates at UW and broader communities, the CDC framework for public health guidance asks for the public to remain up to date with vaccinations and booster shots, while UWT will still be requiring all students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless medical or religious exemptions are provided.

Though the new fall quarter will continue to have in-person classes, flexibility among classes will vary.

As COVID-19 continues, the university’s researchers along with top health experts will continue to guide the university. Should new COVID-19 problems surge, the university will implement needed guidelines.

UWT recommends students to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, along with wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

For students who are seeking more information on COVID-19 testing on campus they can visit: https://www.washington.edu/coronavirus/testing.

Further COVID-19 resources can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html.

