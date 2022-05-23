Graduating class of 2022 senior gift

With the latest graduating class, UW Tacoma has opened up funding for the Senior Class Gift for 2022.

With the end of the most recent school year, the 2022 graduating class at UW Tacoma has begun their funding for their Senior Class Gift, an expression of Husky Pride and appreciation. The 2022 class at UW Tacoma has chosen to support the creation, etching and design of a “You Belong Here” engraving on the W monument grounds on the Tacoma campus.

The current funding goal is at $6,000 with 10% of the fund raised at the time of this article being published. Those who contribute by May 31 are prioritized to receive limited quantity mementoes. This can include a commemorative pin at a minimum donation of $20.22 and a Senior Class Gift Medallion at $50. The medallion can be worn at commencement, as well.

The Senior Class Gift is a program shared across all three campuses beginning with the Seattle campus as far back as 2004. Last year’s graduating class of 2021 at UWT chose to support the Rosa Franklin Endowed Fund, which provides broad-based support for students enrolled in the UW Tacoma School of Nursing and Healthcare Leadership and helps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the program.

Questions and concerns can be sent to Chana Lawson at: chanal@uw.edu.

Students wanting to know more information in general about the Senior Class Gift of 2022 can visit: https://www.washington.edu/giving/get-involved/for-students/senior-class-gift/. Those wishing to donate to fund the Senior Gift can do so at the following link: https://online.gifts.washington.edu/peer2peer/Campaign/you-belong-here-engraving.

