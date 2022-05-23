End-of-the-year events happening across the UWT campus

With the end of the school year around the corner, the clubs and organizations of UWT are working hard on their end-of-the-year events to see off the students.

The UWT campus is constantly hosting events and activities from the multitude of clubs and organizations on campus. Many host recurring events such as the In-Person Japanese Lessons and Tea Time events by the Office of Global Affairs and the Daily Yoga sponsored and run by The Whole U, the latter of which can be joined online at https://thewholeu.uw.edu/2020/03/19/virtual-fitness-classes/.

With the school year coming to an end, some organizations have set up larger events meant to host students and community members alike to celebrate the graduates and the end of the year. Two of these events are the Sound of Summer block party and Umoja Celebration hosted by the Center for Student Involvement. The Sound of Summer is also aided and run by other school clubs and organizations.

The Sound of Summer block party is due to take place Thursday May 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be run by the Center for Student Involvement as well as the Registered Student Organizations. The event will feature games run by various RSOs where students can win tickets and exchange them for a chance to win prizes such as a star projector, a Fall 2022 Parking Pass for UWT and an inflatable kayak.

As well the event will have food trucks from The Man BBQ and Vego Eats as well as a photo booth for students. Live music will also be there with talent such as musical artist Jordan Salazar. The event is planned to happen on the Prairie Line Trail with the main location being the UWT Court 17.

Students who want more detail or updates to the block party can find them on the Student Activities Board Instagram @uwtinvolvement.

The Center for Equity and Inclusion will be working on hosting the Umoja Celebration Friday May 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at William W. Philip Hall (WPH), which celebrates the diverse student populations graduating from UWT. The celebration is open to all graduating students and registration is open at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaC7GHWFLS2i7DCM5wNIqUbEn-dqNAIrEK-luB3MuXJQOhOg/viewform. Questions about the event or registration can be sent to uwtcei@uw.edu.

The OSCARs, hosted by Student Involvement, is an award ceremony for outstanding students. It will be hosted on Friday June 3 with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at UWY 303/304. Any wishing for more information about the event can find it at: https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/involvement/oscars.

Along with other events, the Student Activities Board will also be hosting a Pride Week from May 23-25. Throughout the week they will have LGBTQ-centered events around campus. Questions for this can be sent to sabuwt@uw.edu while details and announcements can be found at their Facebook @uwtsab.

Other upcoming events include Drop-in Mindfulness Meditation with PAWS, the 2022 Grad Experience events across campus this week and the 2022 Global Engagement Conference that will be taking place until May 27. Students who wish to look at any and all upcoming events for this school year or the next can keep up to date and learn more at: https://uw-tacoma.presence.io/events. Questions can be directed to the CSI at uwtsi@uw.edu.

