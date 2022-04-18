Dealing with and managing academic burnout

As the academic school year comes to an end, many college students find themselves with burnout and anticipating summer break.

As Spring quarter continues, students are racing to finish the quarter strong after spending 26 weeks in school. While facing tight deadlines, exams, readings, finals and a life outside of work, many college students are facing academic burnout.

Reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), burnout is classified as an occupational phenomenon, in which it causes the person to experience chronic stress, leaving them exhausted and drained. As for college students, academic burnout makes students feel depleted and cynical about school.

The most common symptoms of academic burnout reported by the WHO are as follows: exhaustion, lack of motivation and creativity, increased irritability, loss of interest, social detachment and declining grades and work performance.

The Psychological and Well Being Services (PAWS) at UWT provides confidential mental health counseling for UWT students at no extra cost. The center offers a variety of mental health resources off-campus, and online.

With UW COVID-19 protocols, PAWS is offering virtual services from Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their physical office for students who seek privacy is located in room 354 in the Mattress Factory building with the same availability as their virtual services.

PAWS’ mission is to provide guided problem-focused mental health counseling and help students cope with their stress whether it’s due to academics or otherwise.

For students who are not able to seek counseling on campus there are other ways to healthily destress.

Suggested by Western Oregon University, prioritizing school, work, and life outside of both into a list based on importance is ideal to manage what one can actually do without over exhausting oneself. It is also important to have an outlet that provides you inspiration and relaxation, such as music, books, and television. As the weather gets warmer, take a walk to free your mind of what is stressing you out.

Most importantly, take a mental health day, where you indulge in all your favorite activities and confide in someone else that will listen to you and support you.

With seven more weeks until finals and graduation for some students, and summer break for the rest, it is important to finish the academic school year to the best of your ability.

It is crucial to healthily destress by seeking counseling with PAWS or someone to confide in. Academic burnout can be managed.

