Blue Mouse Theatre open

The Blue Mouse is open for movie showings, theater rentals, and special events.

The Blue Mouse is a theater located on 2611 North Proctor St. in Tacoma. Unlike most theaters, which are multiplexes run by large theater chains such as AMC and Regal, the Blue Mouse is small, with only one auditorium. However, the theater has its own charm that comes from its nearly one hundred year history and its presentation. For example, even the start of a movie at the Blue Mouse shows the change in atmosphere from a large chain, where the blue curtain covering the screen moves away as the lights dim and the film begins.

On June 4, 2021, it reopened to the public with limited capacity and masking requirements. On June 30 the theater removed the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. However, with the new statewide mask mandate prompted by the delta variant, masking is most likely required again.

Currently, Blue Mouse has showings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 4p.m. Admission for the current film, Cry Macho, is $6. Concessions are also less expensive than larger chains. A large popcorn costs $8.50, but comes with free refills if needed. The theater also offers free coffee for patrons who bring their Blue Mouse mug. Not only that, but by buying concessions for the movie, audiences can provide support for a local small business. For the most current information, check the website for updates on showtimes, pricing, and other updates.

Audiences can look forward to special events such as Friday Night Frights on the third Friday of every month at 10 p.m. The Blue Mouse is also known for its bi-monthly showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with its own cast “the Blue Mousketeers” performing alongside the movie every second and fourth Saturday of each month at midnight. Admission for both Friday Night Frights and The Rocky Horror Picture Show events is $10.

Blue Mouse also offers theater rentals by reservation. Patrons can rent out the theater and watch a movie of their choosing for parties or any other special occasion. The theater is also available for non-movie rentals. The projector screen supports any HDMI enabled device, including but not limited to modern game consoles. One of the services the blue mouse offers is “gaming on the big screen”, where patrons will connect their console to the protector and enjoy their games on what may be the largest screen available to them in Tacoma. These rentals start at $250 per hour, and then $75 for every additional hour.

Website: bluemousetheater.com

Socials:

Twitter: @BMtheatreNews

Instagram: @bluemousenews

Like this: Like Loading...