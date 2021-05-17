Vegan gems of Tacoma

Veganism is a lifestyle and diet that abstains from meat, diary and other animal products. You can find quite a few vegan dining options in Tacoma.

Vegan diets have many uses besides their ethical reasons. It’s great for dieting concerns or detoxing from harmful toxins that enter your body. While many people are vegan, and more are becoming, vegan dining options are hard to come by. However, Tacoma has a few hidden gems for those who are vegan or for those just looking for something new to try.

Quickie Too

This vegan business has been up and running since the 90s. Located just a few minutes away from UW Tacoma on South 13th Street and MLK Way, it poses a great potential lunch option for students. They meet their clientele with an innovative variety of food you wouldn’t usually expect from a vegan restaurant. Their menu includes pasta, burgers, shakes, wraps, sandwiches, cake and southern soul food. This restaurant is also black, women and family owned for those who are looking to support their local community. It is currently open with reduced hours on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. They offer curbside pickup and take-out.

Viva Tacoma

Not only does this restaurant serve vegan food, all options are made with organic and gluten free ingredients as well! The restaurant focuses on the importance of nutritional health. They offer a wide variety of options ranging from American, Mexican, Italian and Asian food. If you are looking for something that makes your mouth water before going, a picture of each of their dishes can be found at the bottom of the menu page on their website. They are located in the Proctor District and are open every day of the week. They have won the Best of The South Sound “Best Vegetarian Restaurant” thrice.

Crisp Greens

Located on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Stevens Street, Crisp Greens focuses on bringing four things to the Tacoma scene: salads, grain bowls, soups and protein packs. They are known for having inexpensive healthy options and Crisp Greens dishes are available on multiple food delivery applications, as well as through their website for pickup orders. Additionally, they also offer catering services.

Happy Belly

An eatery and juice bar that lives up to its name. They primarily focus on salads, all day breakfast items, sandwiches, smoothies, juice and bakery treats. Currently, dine-in options are closed, but take-out is available Monday through Friday. Their juice ranges from $6 for 12 ounces and $32 for a 64-ounce juice jug. They offer a wide array of natural flavors.

Located on South 11th Street and Market Street next to the Downtown Tacoma YMCA, it is another close-by location for students to visit during the lunch hour or to pick up some protein after working out. You can find the prices and pictures for all their items on their website. This restaurant also caters.

The Church Cantina

Cuban styled food with a gothic themed atmosphere is what sets Church Cantina apart from the rest. While this restaurant bar isn’t purely vegan, roughly half of their menu is allocated for their dietary needs with a wide selection of tacos and other dishes. The Cantina is open Tuesday through Thursday from 2-11 p.m., opening slightly earlier on Friday and Saturday at noon. You can order The Church Cantina’s food on-site or through the Grubhub app.

