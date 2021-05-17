The Grand Cinema reopens

While things are still a little bleak, the return of a beloved movie theater is sure to bring some joy from the screen to our minds.

On April 30, another small glimmer of hope reappeared in Tacoma: the Grand Cinema reopened after being closed for over a year. While it provides a glimpse of normalcy, there are some new guidelines that can be expected.

With Pierce County in phase two, capacity is currently allowed at 25%. This means there is a limited amount of seats for sale and assigned seating is being implemented. With this being said, buying tickets in advance is highly encouraged for things to go smoothly and to ensure a spot in the viewing area.

Just like many other establishments that are reopening, masks are mandatory. Also, many high-touch surfaces are being cleaned regularly — including countertops, door handles and bathrooms — which causes showings to be more spaced out to allow time for workers to clean. This also means there will likely be fewer showings than people are used to.

As of now, concessions are still available but are limited in selection, popcorn is still offered and as time goes on, other selections will be added later.

In addition to the theater reopening for regular public viewings, Open Caption Wednesdays are back on. These special viewings are held each Wednesday and include captions on the screen, displaying the sounds and words said throughout the film. The Grand began offering these services to increase accessibility for all patrons.

There may not be many films playing, but below are a few that are currently available at The Grand, along with the brief descriptions that can be found on their website.

“The Father”

‘A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.’

“In The Earth”

‘As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.’

“Profile”

‘“Profile” follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself’

In addition to these films, The Grand will be showing Oscar nominated documentaries and animated shorts in the near future. These showings will be viewed in one sitting as a single film rather than five individual ones. There are two films, one for animated shorts and one for documentaries, each with five shorter length films.

For more information, or to keep up to date with showings and events, visit their website at https://www.grandcinema.com/

