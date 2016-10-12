UW’s New Together Campaign

On Friday, Oct. 21, UW is kicking off homecoming week with an opening focused on the school’s pride and tradition–the Together campaign.

According to the University of Washington’s website, the Together campaign is a “grand evening of music, movement, and more as we unleash a vision for Washington – and the world.” The event will be a celebration of the past accomplishments of the university as well as premiering a new fundraising campaign to improve all three UW campuses.

Together is a celebration of Husky pride and the founding of the University of Washington throughout the community. Campaign Communications Director Teresa Koeppel says, “The Together event on Oct. 21 marks the public launch of the UW’s most ambitious fundraising campaign to transform the lives of our students and all the people we serve here and around the world.”

The event is sponsored by many popular brands including Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, AT&T, The Seattle Times, BECU and Banner Bank.

UW’s annual “W” Day will lead into the Together event where attendees could get their hands on free hot dogs, cupcakes, and giveaways. W Day will also feature appearances by the Alumni Marching Band as well as the announcement of the Homecoming Court.

Anyone can attend the event, even if they are not enrolled at UW. The Together hosts encourage students to “invite your friends, family, and neighbors!”

W Day, which will take place before the Together event, will be at Crockett Plaza at the Alaska Airlines Arena starting at 5 pm. At 5:30 pm, there will be a toast to celebrate the University’s impact before the Together event formally starts.

Doors for the Together event open at 6:30 pm and the event starts at 7 pm. The event will be at the Alaska Airlines Arena at the Hec Edmundson Pavilion. There is no charge to attend the event, but prior registration is recommended via the UW website. If tickets are still available, the event coordinators will allow students to register at the door.

There will be free parking for the event in the E18 lot starting at 5 pm.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, visit www.washington.edu/together.