Market Street Café grand opening brings students new options

Requests by UW Tacoma stu­dents for quality holistic foods have been answered with the opening of the Market Street Café in Court 17. This will expand choices for students beyond the West Coast Grocery and retailers on Pacific Av­enue.

The Market Street Café has an en­trance from inside the apartment building as well as a street entrance for anyone in the community to come in. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends.

Director of Auxiliary Services Paul Reed said, “The goal of opening the Market Street Café was to success­fully expand nutritious and affordable food and beverage services on-cam­pus for the students and the campus communities.”

This cafe has similarities to the West Coast Grocery including some shared vendors for grab and go food and the same manager, Angie Zurch­er. The differences between the West Coast Grocery and the Market Street Café are obvious upon entrance.

The new Café aims to offer more whole foods at a reasonable price. The made-to-order fresh sandwiches and wraps are unique to this location. Students can choose between different breads, tortilla wrap or even a lettuce wrap. They can also choose between a variety of meats, cheeses, vegetables and sauces — including vegan mayon­naise — to complete their sandwich.

This location is a one-stop shop where students can get their meal as well as a cup of coffee, with the café proudly serving a Starbucks brew.

According to research done by UW Tacoma, 47 percent of students leave campus to eat lunch and 41 per­cent of students eat dinner on campus two to four times a week. Market Street Café will give students anoth­er option on campus, at a reasonable price.

UW Tacoma student and Court 17 resident Nhu Vuong said, “The pricing fits right for college students’ budget. It’s is a great addition to Court 17; it’s useful for residents who are always on the go and may not have time to make a quick lunch.”

“Should the students continually support the Market Street Café as a place to eat and drink, the campus and Auxiliary Services will continue to develop, program and seek more food service options for our campus,” said Reed.