Plays for your summer binging needs.

‘MAMA MIA!’

Perhaps the most high-spirited play of all time, “MAMMA MIA!” will be gracing the stages of Tacoma this July. Follow the life of Sophie and her search for her father as you listen and sing along to the hit songs “Dancing Queen,”“Take a Chance on Me,” and ”The Winner Takes it All” — all from ABBA’s world-renowned soundtrack. You’ve likely seen the movie, and now is the time to experience the broadway hit “MAMMA MIA!” up-close, personal and local. Feel the magic of “MAMMA MIA!” this summer at Tacoma Musical Playhouse on 6th Ave, running from July 12–August 4.

-Alex Alderman, A&E Columnist

COURTESY OF THIRDCASTREVIEW.COM

‘The Producers’

“The Producers,” written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, is coming to Lakewood Playhouse this summer. This famous play focuses on an ill-starred broadway producer and his soft-spoken accountant, who together join forces to devise the worst script in history, ultimately in an effort to get rich quick — scamming their backers out of millions. Things go awry when their plan backfires and their supposable flop of the century play is now considered a broadway must-see! “The Producers” will run at Lakewood Playhouse from June 7–July 7 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

-Alex Alderman, A&E Columnist

COURTESY OF ENGADGET.COM

Like this: Like Loading...