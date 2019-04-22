Huskies in the Hallway: 4/22/19

What is your commute to UW Tacoma like?
Diego Morales – Sophomore – Business Administration
“I drive to school. It’s a 20-minute drive on I-5.”
Carter McCormick – Sophomore – Bio-Med
“I drive, but I can’t take I-5 because of the traffic. It’s typically 30 minutes, but without traffic, it’s 20 minutes.”
Drew White – Junior – Computer Science
“I commute from Lakewood. It’s typically a 20 minute drive depending on traffic.”
Lindsay Givens – Senior – Bio-Med
“It’s a 15 minute drive, and it’s pretty relaxing.”
Wayne Lynch – Professor – Communications
“I have arranged to travel to classes at off-peak times. I travel from Seattle to Tacoma southbound when everyone is traveling northbound.”