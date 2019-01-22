Figure out your future path with Grit City mental toughness training

Grit City Mondays are weekly men­tal toughness trainings led by Travis Diagle, a personal development coach and motivational speaker in Tacoma and former Combat Veteran and U.S. Army Special Forces Medic. These trainings consist of how to deal with stress, mental wellness, obesity and debt. Grit City Mondays are hosted every Monday from 12:20–1:20 p.m. in the Tioga Library, room 307A.

On Diagle’s personal website, he defined his main objective “in any efforts of personal and professional develop­ment is to get individuals to embrace complete ownership of their current condition and get teams/organizations to create cultures of ownership.”

The most recent Grit City Monday focused on personal growth, with Diagle introducing a new term: “post traumatic growth.” During post trau­matic growth, one takes a stressful mo­ment in their life and learns how to grow from it. Diagle also introduced the four fundamentals of life — phys­ical health (what we eat and how we exercise), resources for money and necessities, human relationships and overall happiness.

“Everybody has to deal with [the four fundamentals] on some level as far as you go through life,” Diagle said.

The session also focused on the topic of monetary credit and its im­portance within our society. Diagle emphasized the importance of paying off loans within certain time spans.

“That’s what I try to get people to think about because we don’t always spend time thinking about the long term ramifications of our decisions,” Diagle said. “Generally we are not a long game society.”

These sessions also feature a variety of life tips, including steps to paying off student loans. Rather than pay off student loans for the rest of one’s life, Diagle recommended that students consider spending only $15,000 per year for living expenses until their stu­dent loans are paid in full. This allows students to be debt free at a young age.

“You really have to project out to the future, the value of that moment today,” Diagle said.

Diagle suggest creating a roadmap — lay out your plan, think ahead, and determine the best path to toward your future goals.

PHOTO BY BENGISU INCETAS