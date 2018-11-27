Students face off against staff and faculty in Pantry Drive

The student versus faculty and staff Pantry Drive competition has reached its halfway point. Organized jointly by the Center for Equity and Inclusion, the Center for Student In­volvement, the Student Activities Board, and the Center for Service and Leadership, the month long donation drive runs Nov. 13–Dec. 12. The win­ning group will earn bragging rights over the other.

All proceeds and donations col­lected during the drive go towards filling the UW Tacoma Pantry, which is located in DOU 104 and open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The Pantry provides students with supplementary and culturally relevant foods, as well as hygiene products and some school supplies.

The drive accepts all different kinds of donations from students, staff, faculty and registered student organizations. Recommended food items include cereal, rice, peanut but­ter, granola, coffee, and tomato and pasta sauces. The Pantry also accepts hygiene products such as deodorants, toothbrushes, dental floss, diapers, pads and tampons.

Currently, there are labeled boxes for students, faculty and staff located in the Dougan building, the UWY, the Cherry Parkes building, the CSL in the Mattress Factory, and the Cen­ter for Equity and Inclusion located in West Coast Grocery.

In addition to the competition, registered student organizations are encouraged to donate in the name of their respective departments. The winning RSO that donates the most weight will receive $100 toward their respective RSO Operation Funds. Donations contributed by RSOs will count towards the students’ overall weight total.

DETAILS

Date: Through Dec. 12

Donation Bin Locations: Dougan, UWY, MAT 107, West Coast Grocery

Competition: Students vs. staff & faculty

SUGGESTED ITEMS TO DONATE

•Cereal

•Crackers

•Canned goods

•Pasta & sauce

•Coffee

•Diapers

•Rice

•Oatmeal

•Peanut butter

•Granola

•School supplies

•Hygiene products

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED

•Damaged items

•Opened items

•Items in glass jars

•Expired items

•Unlabeled items

•Home canned items