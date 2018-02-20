Question of the Week: 2/20/18 What is your creative outlet?

Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:

What is your creative outlet?

Abdul Jama,

Freshman, Electrical Engineering:

“I like opening up electronics and messing

around with their mechanics, and seeing how they work.”

Raelin Goodwin,

Sophomore,

Sustainable Urban Development:

“Photography and hiking!”

Hakim Hassan,

Junior, Information Technology:

“Sketching. I like to just sit outside and

sketch what I see around me.”

Charissa Wong,

Senior, Psychology:

“I love to tend to my chickens, and listening

to music.”

Keith Harris,

Faculty,

Professor of Urban Studies:

“I used to love drumming, but now it’s too

loud for the house. So I use a garage band software

and make music.”

