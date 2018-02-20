Question of the Week: 2/20/18 What is your creative outlet?
Every week the Ledger asks a Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, and a Professor their take on current and upcoming events. this week’s question was:
What is your creative outlet?
Abdul Jama,
Freshman, Electrical Engineering:
“I like opening up electronics and messing
around with their mechanics, and seeing how they work.”
Raelin Goodwin,
Sophomore,
Sustainable Urban Development:
“Photography and hiking!”
Hakim Hassan,
Junior, Information Technology:
“Sketching. I like to just sit outside and
sketch what I see around me.”
Charissa Wong,
Senior, Psychology:
“I love to tend to my chickens, and listening
to music.”
Keith Harris,
Faculty,
Professor of Urban Studies:
“I used to love drumming, but now it’s too
loud for the house. So I use a garage band software
and make music.”