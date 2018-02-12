CLUB SPOTLIGHT: UWT Photography Club

Winter quarter welcomes a new club on campus: the Photography Club. This club is welcoming new members interested in photography and modeling to join them in working on creative projects and practicing their skills. The club meets every Tuesday from 4–5 p.m. in UWY 103.

The club founder, Dominique Thomas-McCullum, saw the lack of photography classes offered at UW Tacoma and the absence of a photography club on campus. This inspired her to reach out to other creative UWT students and create their own outlet.

The club has many exciting goals and prospective projects planned for this year. Showcasing members’ creative works in a gallery or magazine are just a few of the long term goals the Photography Club aims for.

In addition to exciting creative projects, the club also hopes to collaborate with other clubs on campus. They plan to take photos of events put on by the Student Activities Board and other student organizations who need photos. They also are collaborating on a project with the Film Club.

Currently, the club is working on a project called Creative Profiles, which is dedicated to all members exploring new and innovative ways of capturing an individual on camera. They are also starting a lighting project, which explores all different types of photography lighting.

Photographers and creative students of all experience levels are welcome to join this club.

“Anybody who wants a cool picture, has creative ideas, who is interested in styling, modeling, photography or interested in writing stories,” said Thomas-McCullum.

This not an exclusive club but rather an environment where students can learn from one another and share creative ideas with each other.

Want to learn more? Email

uwtphoto@uw.edu

Or check out their instagram at

@uwtphoto

