Ho-Ho-Holiday fun on a budget!

The weather is changing from a slight chilly breeze to a crisp drop in temperature, the turkey holiday is now the past and winter has just begun. All December-long there will be an abundance of inexpensive festivities to explore in the Greater Tacoma area. From tree-lighting ceremonies to Santa’s workshop, there are plenty of ways to indulge in the holiday season. While it may not be as extravagant or magical as Rockefeller Center, it is considerably cheaper, and just as fun.

ICE SKATING AT POINT RUSTON

Kick off the winter season with ice skating at Point Ruston. What was originally known as the Polar Plaza that once was located on Tollefson Square is now at the Grand Plaza at Point Ruston. The Polar Plaza’s new home is a reasonable alternative. Parking will be much easier, shops and restaurants are more accessible and the chances of running into some interesting downtown characters gets reduced to zero. Although the prices have increased, it’s still an affordable activity — even for those college students on a budget.

SANTA AT JOB CARR CABIN MUSEUM

If you’re searching for something along the lines of little to no money for the whole family to enjoy, check out the Job Carr Cabin Museum Dec. 2. Santa will be visiting Old Town from 1–3:30 p.m. and — photo ops with Santa will take place in the cozy cabin and light refreshments will also be provided. Everything will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Donations of non-perishable food items are suggested — it will go towards the collection box for St. Leo’s Food Connection.

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE AT POINT DEFIANCE

If you’re planning to stretch the holiday fun past Christmas, check out the Polar Bear Plunge at the Point Defiance Marina boat launch. Take a splash in the Puget Sound to kick off the New Year despite the freezing temperature! The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition hosted by Metro Parks Tacoma — the cost is free and light refreshments will be provided. The plunge starts at 11:30 a.m. for children under the age of 10 and noon for adults. The event takes place rain or shine, as there will also be life jackets and lifeguards on duty. Although, if you plan to stay dry and warm, you’re more than welcome to hang around on shore to cheer on the swimmers!

Despite the gray, rainy wintertime, Tacoma is quite delightful — thanks to all of the creative light displays and Santas popping up here and there. Get the most out of the merriest season and start planning your holiday calendar!

Holiday Events

NORTH POLE AT THE FAIR

Dates: Nov. 11–Dec. 23

Location: WA State Fair Events Center in Puyallup

Cost: $5, free for kids 2 & under

SANTA AT THE LEMAR CAR MUSEUM

Dates: Dec. 9 & 10, Dec. 16 & 17

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: LeMay Car Museum

Cost: Adults $18, students $14,

kids $10, free for kids 5 & under

LANTERN LIGHT FESTIVAL

Dates: Nov. 24–Jan. 7

Location: WA State Fair Events Center Purple Gate

Cost: Adults $23, kids age 3–12

$18, free for kids under 3

FANTASY LIGHTS

Dates: Nov. 24–Jan. 1

Time: 5:30–9 p.m.

Location: Spanaway Park

Cost: $14 per car

ZOOLIGHTS

Dates: Nov. 24–Jan. 1

Location: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Cost: $10, free for kids 2 & under

FIRST NIGHT IN TACOMA

Date: Dec. 31

Location: Downtown Tacoma Theater District

Cost: Free

HOLIDAY WITH LIGHTS

Dates: Dec. 3–31

Location: Wild Waves

Cost: Starting at $14.99

SANTA VISITS OLD TOWN

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 1–3:30 p.m.

Location: Job Carr Cabin Museum

Cost: Free

JINGLE BELL RUN

Date: Dec. 24

Location: Wright Park

Cost: $10 before Dec. 20, $15

Dec. 21–23, $20 Dec. 24

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Date: Jan. 1

Time: 11:30 a.m.–noon

Location: Point Defiance Marina boat launch

Cost: Free

FESTIVAL OF TREES

Dates: Dec. 1 & 2

Location: Greater Tacoma Convention Center

Cost: Adults $6, kids age 13–18

$2, free for kids 12 & under

INDIGO FROZEN FOUNTAIN ICE SKATING

Dates: Nov. 10–Jan. 2

Location: The Grand Plaza at Point Ruston

Cost: Adults $12.50, youth &

seniors $9, BYO skates $10