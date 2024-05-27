Washington state’s best hikes for this summer

10 Views

Here are some places to see Washington state’s best attraction: its nature.

The warmer months are a perfect time to get out and enjoy nature. Here are a few of Washington state’s most popular hikes!

Skyline Loop: Mount Rainier National Park. This hike is considered hard with a 5.7mi loop and 1,768ft elevation gain, averaging 3h 30m to complete.

Rattlesnake Ledge Trail: North Bend, WA. This hike is considered moderate with a 5.3mi out and back route and 1,459ft elevation gain, averaging 3h 4m to complete.

Lake 22 Trail: Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest. This hike is considered moderate with a 5.9mi out and back route and a 1,446ft elevation gain, averaging 3h 13m to complete.

Mount Si Trail: Mount Si Natural Resources Conservation Area. This hike is considered hard with a 7.9mi out and back route and a 3,395ft elevation gain.

Twin Falls Trail: Olallie State Park. This hike is considered moderate with a 2.5mi out and back route and a 616ft elevation gain, averaging 1h 22m to complete.

Featured image: View from the top of Poo Poo Point. Photo by Shella Vasquez.