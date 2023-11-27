Fresh Faces, Fresh Takes: A Snapshot of First-Quarter Experiences at UW Tacoma

356 Views

As the fall quarter marks the initial steps for students at the University of Washington Tacoma, their diverse backgrounds create a tapestry of experiences.

Navigating New Beginnings: Student Perspectives on Tacoma Transition

As the fall quarter unfolds, we caught up with students at the University of Washington Tacoma to share their diverse experiences transitioning to Tacoma, navigating academic resources, and exploring the vibrant city. Their insights provide a glimpse into the dynamic and supportive atmosphere that defines UWT.

Rohan, international graduate student pursuing his degree in Computer Science and Systems, highlighted the challenges of being new to Tacoma.

“Adjusting to extremely cold weather, navigating essential services, and coping with the distance from my family were initially daunting,” said Rohan.

However, he emphasized the importance of building a supportive social circle that eased his transition.

Conversely, a local undergraduate highlighted the nice chaos of getting used to class schedules while appreciating Tacoma’s quieter and smaller appeal.

“Tacoma is more compact, and I’ve been loving it here,” they said.

Events such as Convocation helped set the stage for a successful fall quarter. | Photo by Raghvi Baloni

Academic Resources as Anchors: Students Utilizing UWT’s Treasures

UWT unfolds as a treasure trove of academic resources for students, with the Career Center taking center stage. The Career Center not only guides students through the nuances of job markets but also refines resumes, ensuring a holistic learning experience.

From the TLC to the Pantry and restaurants that offer students special discounts, students find support in various university services and ammenities, marking a shift from self-dependence to a collaborative approach.

Tacoma Unveiled: Impressions, Explorations, and the UWT Community Spirit

Tacoma, contrary to bustling expectations, embraces UWT students with its serene environment. The calm streets against scenic mountain backdrops create a unique living experience. Despite busy schedules, students express eagerness to explore Tacoma’s weekly events and interesting places. The UWT community emerges as vibrant and welcoming, fostering an atmosphere both serene and invigorating.

This early glimpse into the UWT experience showcases a community dynamic that goes beyond academia, embodying a spirit of inclusivity and a commitment to social responsibility that will impact the world.