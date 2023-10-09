A reminder of COVID-19 guidelines for this fall quarter

286 Views

Here are some reminders and updates on COVID-19 and the guidelines as of 2023.

With school back in full swing, flu season also makes its annual comeback, so it’s important to take the necessary precautions to stay healthy and keep everyone safe. After a pandemic that stopped the world for a while, the need to be more conscious of our choices when we get sick is even more important than ever. Here are some reminders of a few tips to keep yourself and others safe this quarter:

Wear a mask when with large and unfamiliar crowds.

Wearing a mask when going to class, work, or grocery shopping is the first step to keeping yourself from getting sick. This seemingly insignificant choice is one of the best ways to stay safe and stop the spread of potential pathogens like COVID-19. I think that this is specifically important when interacting with those you might not see often or are even completely unfamiliar with.

Wash your hands correctly and regularly.

Washing your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap can also help slow the spread of germs. Again, I know that it probably sounds redundant and common sense, but you would be surprised by how many people don’t do this. Hand sanitizer is also another great way to keep your hands clean and germ-free if there is no sink nearby.

Stay home if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19.

As unfortunate as it is, COVID-19 and other sicknesses are a normal part of life. That also means several resources around COVID-19 and general health are usually available. At-home COVID-19 tests are available at any Pierce County, Tacoma, or Puyallup library branch. UW Tacoma also has a 24/7 virtual healthcare service available to treat you for several ailments, similar to urgent care. The government has also restarted their program that gives 4 free COVID-19 tests.

Follow COVID-19 guidelines and quarantine suggestions.

If you test positive, regardless of symptoms, you should take the necessary precautions to keep those around you safe. That means following the guidelines that will stop the spread because even if you are asymptomatic, you can still pass those pathogens onto someone else. The CDC recommends quarantining for at least 5 days and a negative test before returning to normal activities.

While we all don’t feel like there is time to stop our lives and take the time to care for ourselves, it’s important to make time for that. It will all be there after you get better. Not only is it good for you to recover, but it’s also for the safety of those around you. COVID-19 and other illnesses can be life-threatening to some. Keep yourself and your other huskies safe and healthy this fall quarter.