What’s happening at UW Tacoma?

Between Hendrix’s birthday celebration and scheduled special events, UWT students see a dedication for student involvement.

On April 12, UWT celebrated its mascot, Hendrix, on his birthday. The day featured attractions like axe throwing, games, giveaways and even provided food and snacks for students. Students got to see Hendrix all over campus from the Student Y University Center all the way to the William W. Philip Hall building.

Students were able to participate in minigames and stuff-a-sasquatch where students could stuff and take a sasquatch home. Students were also able to participate in numerous surveys that focused on student opinion topics like safety, housing and accessibility to resources.

With events like University of Washington Tacoma Blood Drive, SAB Trivia Time: Harry Potter and badminton at the University Y, UWT sets up students with different events to attend within the next few weeks.

According to the Student Activities Board Instagram, SAB Trivia Time: Harry Potter will take place on April 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the University Y in UWY 303 or on Zoom.

The University Y will also offer a series of badminton games on April 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will also be a blood drive on May 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in William W. Phillip Hall – Milgard Room with the American Red Cross organization.

For more information about specific events and details students can contact the Center of Student Involvement by visiting https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/involvement, UWY 107 or email uwtsi@uw.edu.Check on their Instagram page for updates on the event. (@sabuwt).

