Alternative Dance Theatre Troupe Hosts a Dracula themed Dance Show

Tacoma Dance Studios set to host a live, contemporary goth dance show based on the spooky literary classic: “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

Spooky season is finally here, and we at the Tacoma Ledger could not be more excited. With so many events leading up to the fang-tastic day of Halloween, you might be a bit overwhelmed. Luckily for you, I have just the recommendation that is sure to get your blood pumping.

As a relatively new dance studio to the area (established in 2017), Tacoma Dance Studios has made it their mission to: “Provide an open and accessible dance space for all shapes, sizes, genders, and ages.” Kat, the owner of this establishment, saw the need in Tacoma for spaces that allow adults to be comfortable enough to express themselves without judgement.

As a professional dancer herself, she teaches the most popular class in her studio: belly dancing. There are seven other course offerings, such as Yoga, Zumba, Ballet, Salsa, Burlesque, and wedding dancing. Kat encourages drop-ins, and there are also pre-pay session packs in case you’re planning on taking classes long-term.

Their latest event: “Dracula: Alternative Dance Theatre.” It is a gothic dance show that aims to embrace the original Bram Stoker’s Dracula story and enhance it with what they describe as “dark alternative music from the 70s.” Surely this means that we can expect some post-punk, dark wave, shoegaze, and goth bangers as part of the set list.

You don’t have to be a part of the goth, punk, or alternative scene to enjoy this thrillingly macabre show. If you find yourself fascinated by the different renditions of Dracula throughout history, or simply have a love for anything spooky; this might be the perfect event to jump start October.

“Dracula: Alternative Dance Theatre” will be opening its curtains on October 14, starting at 7:00 p.m. and ending at 10:00 p.m. It will be taking place in the Urban Grace Church on 902 Market Street. The venue is wheelchair accessible and smoke-free, but please keep in mind that this is not a kid-friendly show!

Prices start at $25, so I’d suggest you snatch that ticket as soon as you can. This goth, vampire-fanatic reporter will be attending this event herself. In case you can’t make it but are still interested in the local goth dance scene, I will also be writing a review after the event. Please stay tuned for that! And for those of you who plan on going, start thinking of that fearfully snatched outfit you’d like to wear, crawl out of that coffin, sharpen your fangs. I’ll meet you there!

Link to buy tickets: Brown Paper Tickets (bpt.me)

Tacoma Dance Studios Photo