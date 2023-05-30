Summer theater across the sound

Three recommendations for your live theater fox this summer.

Photo by Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade | “Beggars at the Feast” from Les Misérables.

The Puget Sound has a thriving theater community and this summer is full of world known titles. Below are the recommendations from the resident Ledger theater nerd.

Les Miserables – May 24-June 17 at 5th Avenue

In 19th century France, we follow the life of a prisoner after he finishes his sentence and is given a second chance at life. With passion, heartbreak, love and mercy, this show is one you don’t want to miss. After seeing this production, I can say for sure there is something for everyone. Even my partner who isn’t a big fan of musicals said he liked it.

Six – July 12-23 at Paramount

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived: the rhyme used to remember all of Henry VIII’s wives. From his point of view, that is all we know but what do the actual wives have to say? In this newer musical, hear what all six wives have to say about their turn at the royal life and their ex-husband.

Clue – July 9-21 at 5th Avenue

Who doesn’t love a good murder mystery? Based on that game we have all played at least once, “Clue” follows a murder mystery with the beloved ‘who, where, with what’s formula we’re all familiar with. Who did it? Colonel Mustard? Mrs. Peacock? Guess you’ll have to find out.

Seattle is full of live entertainment beyond these three recommendations. Theater fan or not, go try something new and enjoy the much needed break!