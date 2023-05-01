The ban on books has been a greater concern than any other education issue.

Photo by Alexa Christie | “Lord of the Flies” has faced banning issues since it first came out.

The ban on books has been a hot topic lately, especially within the BookTok community. With states being given more and more control over the laws they put into place, books have been under attack. The U.S. courts have allowed for certain books to be banned in schools and public libraries that go against certain beliefs and or talk about things that some might find uncomfortable.

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

This popular, heartwrenching novel about an African American man who was falsely accused of raping a white woman shows the injustices of our legal system and the systemic racism in the U.S., specifically during the era of the Jim Crow laws.

It’s said this book was banned essentially because of the use of the “N-word” throughout the novel. I have even heard of some teachers using the word in class “strictly for academic purposes,” which is completely uncalled for. The use of the word by teachers in the classroom is absurd, but the book still offers some perspective on the time period and the issue with the legal system at the time and how it has led to the issues we have today.

There is still a lot to take from To Kill a Mockingbird without the use of the “N-word”.

The Lord of the Flies by William Golding

This gruesome book is about a group of young boys finding their way while stranded on an island. They become rather deranged and make a number of mistakes while on the island. The novel shows the group’s slow decline into savagery and violence, which seemed to be the issue for most.

As far as I have been able to research from articles reviewing banned books, many were simply bothered by the novel’s message which was that men are little more than animals. I find this argument both hilarious and also insightful. It really points out an idea from the novel that I had not thought of when I first read it.

The Harry Potter Series

This beloved series has been banned because of conflict with religious views. The series contains witchcraft and talk of such things, which is apparently not allowed in schools. This is an interesting argument because it directly conflicts with the separation of public education and religion.

The banning of books from a school does not make them go away. Children should be entertained by the books they are reading and learning to love reading.

Each of these books has been banned for one reason or another, and there are plenty more that have been banned alongside them. I find it very concerning that books are being banned and the reasons for which they are being banned is nothing short of debatable.