Come and enjoy UWT’s first ever Dawg Bites event

Community members are welcome to come and enjoy UWTs first Dawg Bites event that will host a variety of fun and entertainment.

Illustration by Stan Emert and Kathy Adolphsen | Information on Dawg Bites

The University of Washington Tacoma campus will be hosting its first ever Dawg Bites event this Saturday, April 29. From 12-5 p.m., students and community members can visit the campus for a fun day of food trucks, games, live performances, prizes and much more.

The event was created out of a desire to showcase not just what the school has to offer for community members seeking a higher education, but the beauty that the campus brings.

“We have a beautiful campus. It’s a beautiful downtown campus, it’s like a park. And we want more people who live around here to come down and have fun on it,” said Stan Emert, the director of the Sports Enterprise Management program.

Emert, who has a history in managing large-scale events, planned Dawg Bites from scratch starting late last summer. While Emert has worked on a lot of organizing and planning, community members and organizers have also had a large part in getting this event off the ground, such as the Downtown Tacoma Partnership, Tacoma Rainiers, VIBE and many more.

Emert expressed their excitement for all the events and food that will fill the campus this Saturday. Dick’s Drive-In food truck, Stacks, JustaPizzaMyMind, Taco Cortes, Campfire Coffee and a mini Bliss Ice Cream truck will be options visitors can choose from when they attend.

As for the events, there is a large range. From the Lincoln High School marching band, dance teams, live glassblowing demonstrations from the Hilltop Artists, to tours of campus, presentations on Tacoma’s historical background as a lumber town, as well as panels on game development and so much more. There really is a little bit of everything for community members to explore at this event.

For those with children, there will be a KidZone that will have games and other small distractions for children in attendance.

For people who love to explore, they can partake in a scavenger hunt that will allow participants to explore the school some more while collecting Dawg Paw stamps for a passport. With a fully completed passport, individuals can take a chance to spin the “Wheel of Fortune” and win some Husky swag.

Dubs the Husky will be making a special appearance around 2 p.m., and individuals can take a picture with Dubs for a limited time as the dog permits.

Jai’Shon Berry, ASUWT’s current President will be kicking off the event with a few words before the emcee of the event takes over.

Not only will this be a fun event for students, but for community members and prospective students who can learn more about scholarships and other academic programs.

“We’re really proud of our campus and we want everybody to enjoy it, particularly today’s students, you guys are just coming to have a good time,” said Emert.

If you have any questions about Dawg Bites, you can email Stan Emert at semert@uw.eduYou can follow the event page and find out updates here: https://www.facebook.com/events/558623159454002?active_tab=about



Illustration by Stan Emert and Kathy Adolphsen | Map of events for attendees.