Huskies in the Hallway Huskies in the Hallway: 2/06/23 February 8, 2023February 8, 2023 Destiny Valencia 103 Views 0 Comments 1 min read Question of the week: What are you watching right now? Audio Podcast Husky in the Hallway Podcast by Destiny Valencia Max Yim: Junior, Computer Science, he/himAnswer: I've been trying to finish the 1970 version of Murder on the Orient express. It's kind of an older movie so you have to really engage yourself. Kyle Van Meter: Senior, Psychology, he/himAnswer: I just finished up the newest season of Bleach, one of my very favorite anime shows from childhood. Jaylene Delgado: Senior, Mathematics, She/herAnswer: I'm watching the anime Bleach, and I'm watching a new anime called Hanaka-kun Jasmeet KaurAnswer: I watch a lot of anime, right now Bleach.