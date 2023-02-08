Huskies in the Hallway 

Huskies in the Hallway: 2/06/23

Destiny Valencia 103 Views 0 Comments 1 min read

Question of the week: What are you watching right now?

Audio Podcast

Husky in the Hallway Podcast by Destiny Valencia
Max Yim: Junior, Computer Science, he/him
Answer: I’ve been trying to finish the 1970 version of Murder on the Orient express. It’s kind of an older movie so you have to really engage yourself.
Kyle Van Meter: Senior, Psychology, he/him
Answer: I just finished up the newest season of Bleach, one of my very favorite anime shows from childhood.
Jaylene Delgado: Senior, Mathematics, She/her
Answer: I’m watching the anime Bleach, and I’m watching a new anime called Hanaka-kun
Jasmeet Kaur
Answer: I watch a lot of anime, right now Bleach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: