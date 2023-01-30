Huskies in the Hallway Huskies in the Hallway: 1/30/23 January 30, 2023January 31, 2023 Destiny Valencia 100 Views 1 min read Question of the week: Midterms are around the corner, how are you feeling? Audio Podcast Husky in the Hallway Podcast by Destiny Valencia Rayan Farah: Computer Science, Junior, She/her Answer: Stressed. I’m kind of stressed about the math discrete class I’m taking. But a lot of YouTube is going to help, hopefully. Madison Davis: Psychology, Junior, She/her Answer: Luckily it doesn’t seem like my midterms this quarter are too bad compared to last quarter of course. So, I’m pretty relaxed. Bryden Punsalan: Pre-major interest in Civil Engineering, Junior, He/him Answer: I want to cry, I’m feeling prepared just a little bit mentally exhausted. Daniel Lavoie Palatone: Politics, Philosophy and Economics, Junior, He/him Answer: I haven’t even thought of it. I’m feeling okay. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...