Huskies in the Hallway: 1/30/23

Question of the week: Midterms are around the corner, how are you feeling?

Rayan Farah: Computer Science, Junior, She/her 
Answer: Stressed. I’m kind of stressed about the math discrete class I’m taking. But a lot of YouTube is going to help, hopefully.
Madison Davis: Psychology, Junior, She/her 
Answer: Luckily it doesn’t seem like my midterms this quarter are too bad compared to last quarter of course. So, I’m pretty relaxed.
Bryden Punsalan: Pre-major interest in Civil Engineering, Junior, He/him 
Answer: I want to cry, I’m feeling prepared just a little bit mentally exhausted.
Daniel Lavoie Palatone: Politics, Philosophy and Economics, Junior, He/him 
Answer: I haven’t even thought of it. I’m feeling okay.
