Huskies in the Hallway: 1/23/23

Question of the week: What is your favorite class of the quarter so far?

Jaidin Hawkins – Communications Junior – He/him 
Answer: I’m taking Asian American Laborers, I think it’s very interesting. 
Alexis Britt – Business Administration Junior – She/her
Answer: Probably my Business 300 class which is managing people. It’s not like anything I’ve taken before so it will be super interesting.
Aziz Aljubeer – IT Freshman – He/him
Answer: I’m not the best at writing but I enjoy my writing classes like intro to writing because I like improving every day.
