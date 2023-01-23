Huskies in the Hallway Huskies in the Hallway: 1/23/23 January 23, 2023January 23, 2023 Web Manager 73 Views 0 min read Question of the week: What is your favorite class of the quarter so far? Jaidin Hawkins – Communications Junior – He/him Answer: I’m taking Asian American Laborers, I think it’s very interesting. Alexis Britt – Business Administration Junior – She/herAnswer: Probably my Business 300 class which is managing people. It’s not like anything I’ve taken before so it will be super interesting. Aziz Aljubeer – IT Freshman – He/himAnswer: I’m not the best at writing but I enjoy my writing classes like intro to writing because I like improving every day. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
