The new wave of Gen Z service workers are changing everything about the industry as we know it.

Photo by Elliot Stoller | The Starbucks Workers Rally garnered support from all types.

Since the pandemic began in early March of 2020, things have changed drastically across the globe. From the way we interact to what the new trend is, a lot has evolved since then. A major ideology that has spread quickly in the customer service industry, especially among Gen Z, has been silent quitting. A number of news sources, including Forbes, report that over half of the U.S. workforce is comprised of silent quitters. Simply put, customer service employees don’t get paid enough to care.

As a former customer service employee myself, I can say that it is one of the most exhausting and dehumanizing jobs one can have, and this isn’t because of the actual job. Oftentimes, employees are expected to do more than they are being paid for or even agreed to when taking the job. Not to mention, the mistreatment employees receive from both supervisors and customers alike. This pattern has become noticed by younger generations, and the response was amazing to say the least.

To elaborate a bit, many customer service employees have begun to “act their wage” and are simply refusing to do more than they are being paid for. The concept, which makes total sense and seems like a no-brainer, has sparked some changes within the industry and many are starting to see them within their own workplaces. I mean who wants to work in a terrible environment for free?

The new generation of workers aren’t willing to put up with any of it. They are demanding livable wages for all jobs and fair treatment in the workplace. Companies like Starbucks have been at the forefront of this debate for a while now with their continued union busting and unwillingness to work with unionized stores.

Why is it so much to ask that every aspect that keeps our fast-paced society running be treated as such? Why is it that a livable wage is something someone has to fight for rather than an inherent right?

Customer service employees are one of the most important things in our day-to-day lives. Imagine going to Starbucks and there are no baristas, or McDonald’s and there are no cooks or cashiers. This would undoubtedly cause a major uproar in society, as there are many who do not have the skills or materials to make the foods and drinks they enjoy from fast food and higher-end places.

With all that being said, be nice to customer service employees. Think about the last time you had a hard day and had to go to work and be welcoming and friendly to a line of strangers who rarely care to do the same. It’s not easy, no job is. Why make it any harder?