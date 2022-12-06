Huskies in the Hallway Huskies in the Hallway: 12/06/22 December 6, 2022December 6, 2022 Web Manager 31 Views 0 min read Question of the week: What do you want for Christmas? Collin Manolovitz – Pre-Major Sophomore – He/himAnswer: I am most looking forward to getting a butt-load of movies and then just watching them all. Anna Pham – Ethnic, Gender, and Labor Studies Senior – She/herAnswer: Spending time to myself, not having any school work to do and dedicating more time to my dance group. Darion Lamell – Psychology Junior – No PreferenceAnswer: Reconnecting with family members. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
