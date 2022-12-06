Huskies in the Hallway: 12/06/22

Huskies in the Hallway 

Web Manager

Question of the week: What do you want for Christmas?

Collin Manolovitz – Pre-Major Sophomore – He/him
Answer: I am most looking forward to getting a butt-load of movies and then just watching them all.
Anna Pham – Ethnic, Gender, and Labor Studies Senior – She/her
Answer: Spending time to myself, not having any school work to do and dedicating more time to my dance group.
Darion Lamell – Psychology Junior – No Preference
Answer: Reconnecting with family members.
