Cold weather kicks off annual blanket drive

As temperatures lower, the Center of Student Leadership (CSL) has partnered with Partners in Action to Transform Healthcare (PATH) and Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) for the annual blanket drive.

The blanket drive started November 15 and will continue until December 15. Students can donate new or slightly used blankets at the Center for Student Involvement front desk in the UW YMCA.

“Being at home some days I feel very cold, I can’t imagine how someone less fortunate must feel during this time of year,” said Irina Kushner, a freshman studying emergency medical services.

“Not only is donating for a good cause but you have the power to actually change one person’s life, and that is why I will be donating,” said Kushner.

CSL held a blanket-making event where students made blankets while listening to music and eating Crumbl cookies, muffins, candy canes and warm beverages.

Sleeping bags will also be accepted during this blanket drive. The blankets received will be donated to the following organizations: YMCA’s women’s shelters, Tacoma Rescue Mission and the Lacey Veterans Services Hub.

These organizations aim to offer resources to individuals and families that need it, whether it be shelters, meals and even clothing items to keep warm during the winter season.

“We have a lot of unhoused neighbors in our Tacoma community. Possessing items such as blankets or clothes that provide warmth is not something everyone in our community has,” said Gabriela Romero, Center for Service and Leadership Chair.

“I think it is really important to recognize these issues and do what we can as a community to help those who need access to items, especially since we are now experiencing colder temperatures,” said Romero.

For students that would like to participate in the blanket drive

A clothing and/or hygiene drive will also be taking place during the winter quarter in efforts to help unhoused neighbors.