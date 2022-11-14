Songs to make you remember those good old days

We all get in the mood for a throwback song or two every now and then.

Listening to throwback music is a great way of feeling nostalgic. Everyone will eventually get in the mood for such songs, but there are too many to remember, here are some songs ranging from the late ‘90s to early 2010s that you should add to your playlists.

“No Scrubs”:

‘90s babies will appreciate “No Scrubs” by TLC more so than others. This song will make you remember the simplicity in music as “No Scrubs” has a moderate tempo and catchy lyrics, with a futuristic beat for the time. This idea of being futuristic for its time is also helped by its music video, where TLC had defied the laws of physics with floating cameras and standing on the walls with no regard to gravity. The members that made up TLC were T-Boz, Left Eye and Chilli. Sadly, Left Eye passed away in 2002, but that did not stop the group from creating music; their members learned to move on and persevered.

“Bye Bye Bye”:

The boy band era has massively declined since the early 2000s but their impact in the music scene will never be forgotten. “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC is a song that is the embodiment of boy bands; it includes fun and catchy lyrics with high energy dancing. If you end up wanting to listen to more of their music, sadly the band has not released a new album together after their 2002 hiatus.

“Lovefool”:

As a slower-paced love song; “Lovefool” by The Cardigans, a Swedish rock band, shines in the aspect that it is simple, but just as good. The chorus is sung slowly, but not to the point where it becomes a slow jam. There is no hidden meaning behind the lyrics, it all can be taken at face value. And overall, the lyrics are just catchy and repetitive. Nothing beats simplicity, whether it is found in the lyrics, or the music being played by the band.

“Ridin’ Solo”:

Jason Derulo’s early career had a sort of charm that made him stand out in the R&B genre, but his recent songs are devoid of that charm. “Ridin’ Solo” is a great example of that early charm that Derulo had. The song is filled with unique repetitive choruses and finger-snapping music. Derulo now releases pop and dance singles that conform to mainstream music.

“…Baby One More Time”:

“…Baby One More Time” became one of Britney Spears’ most popular songs, and rightfully so, as it is just good. Not just the lyrics or the rhythm, but something about the vibe of the song makes you just want to sing out loud as if you were Britney Spears herself, and that is a great thing about her music. However, she has become an artist you don’t really think of much nowadays, but why is that? She had such a large following when her career started, but in 2008, she was placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, who gained the right to be in control of her and her estate’s finances.

“The Real Slim Shady”:

Slim Shady, otherwise known as Eminem, is not the same person now as he was back when his career first started. His career only started with the chance that Dr. Dre took by signing him on his record label, but that decision was one he will never regret as Eminem became one of the most renowned rappers of all time. “The Real Slim Shady” is one of the first songs you would think of when you want to listen to old-school Eminem. This song will remind you that Eminem was a troublemaker in the past, where he would rap about things people wouldn’t dare to.

“Billie Jean”:

No throwback song list can be completed without the king of pop himself, Michael Jackson. There are too many songs of his to choose from, but “Billie Jean” is a great choice, as well as my favorite. It also represents what Michael Jackson music was: a wide vocal range, repeating rhythms and his signature falsetto notes.

The purpose of listening to throwbacks is not just to enjoy the music, but to remember how you felt when you first listened to it. The lists of throwbacks are endless, but this list should help you find what to look for when you are in the mood for nostalgia.