Being Latinx on campus

The Latinx Student Union is creating an environment in which students of Latin ancestry are able to connect with one another.

Among the many clubs and student unions that take place on campus, the Latinx Student Union is one that focuses on building an inclusive and empowering community for Latino/a students on and off campus. Through this student union, students like Aneesa Campos are able to connect to their culture and learn about the Latinx experience.

Before being a student at UWT, Campos struggled to connect to her Latin roots because her high school did not have many inclusive clubs or programs. As a freshman at UWT, Campos has been able to meet more Hispanic/Latinx students that she is able to learn and connect with.

“I felt more in touch with my Hispanic side, being able to make friends of the same culture, speaking the same language, it felt really good,” Campos said.

Photo by @LSUUWT on Instagram | Table exhibit at Día de los Muertos event.

Aside from participating in Hispanic/Latinx activities, Campos also takes classes to learn about the history of Latin American countries.

“It’s history that isn’t taught at a high school level, it’s crucial to know the role they play in history and in society, I feel more connected to my roots,” Campos said.

Nov. 1 through the 2 is Dia De Los Muertos, or, Day of the Dead, a holiday in Mexican culture where individuals celebrate the lives of their loved ones that have passed away, and set up altars, or ofrendas, with pictures and food their deceased relatives once enjoyed.

Photo by @LSUUWT on Instagram | A candy skull.

“When I saw that the Latinx student union was hosting a Dia de los Muertos event I couldn’t believe it, it’s the first time I have seen a school acknowledge one of my traditional holidays,” Campos said, “Being on campus and seeing students and professors that look like me and sound like me is truly wonderful, it wasn’t until my junior year in high school that I had a Hispanic teacher, my Spanish teacher, that looked like me.”

For any students looking to feel closer or learn about Latinx culture, the Latinx Student Union holds bi-weekly meetings from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.