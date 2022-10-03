Elton John is performing at the Tacoma Dome!

Elton John’s final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” has been going on for the past five years

As one of the most iconic music stars, Elton John is finally ending his music touring career by going on tour one last time. Ever since the late ‘60s when he started his career, he has released over 30 studio albums and has performed over 4,000 concerts worldwide. In his six decades of being a musician, he has amassed a great deal of fans as his music contains a variety of genres like pop, rock n’ roll and the blues.

Photo courtesy of Interscope | Cover art for the “Lockdown Sessions” album by Elton John

Although he is retiring from his touring days, Elton John still has plans for the future. While recently on Hits Radio, a collection of radio stations in the United Kingdom, Elton John has said that “I won’t release anything next year, but who knows?” This gives his fans something to look forward to as his retirement does not mean the end of his era.

His final tour titled “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” is coming to the Tacoma Dome on October 16 and 17. This tour began in 2018 and is still going on, but that is because the show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elton John’s guitarist, Davey Johnstone, told ABC Audio that the band will be “tested every two days to make sure everybody on the tour stays safe.” The original runtime of the final tour was supposed to be from 2018 to 2021, but due to delays, Elton John has postponed his retirement to 2023. Instead of stopping the tour outright, he has decided to continue the tour in order to give his fans one last chance to see his live performance.

The 19 songs Elton John performs on this tour come from a variety of his albums, with multiple songs coming from his seventh studio album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” which is the main theme for his final tour. Some songs to look forward to are “Bennie and the Jets” from his seventh studio album and “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” from his 17th studio album. In addition to the songs from the original setlist, there are a total of three encore songs that Elton John will perform, with the concluding song being “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Going through the entire setlist, with the chance of having an encore or two, Elton John’s performance will run for about three hours. If you are planning to go, act quickly as tickets are going fast and be prepared for a long concert.

Photo courtesy of Elton John | Cover of Elton John’s Farewell album

