End-of-the-year events at the University YMCA

With spring quarter coming to a close, the University Y is offering a range of events for students to attend and participate in.

The University YMCA on the UW Tacoma campus is once again hosting a range of events that are open to UWT students, those with a local YMCA membership, and students from Bothell and Seattle campuses who are willing to purchase a guest pass for the day.

The most recent upcoming events will be the Futsal Tournament on May 4 from 6-8 p.m., the King/Queen of the Court, an event focused on one-on-one basketball, that will take place on May 12 from 6-9 p.m., a Dodgeball Tournament on May 20 from 6-8 p.m., Climbing Competitions on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a Laser Tag Tournament on June 24 from 4-6 p.m. The climbing wall was confirmed to have no height restrictions, but did have a designed weight limit of between 35lbs and 310lbs.

Gabriel Catalan, the Health and Well-being Director at the University Y, was available to speak more about the events happening over the following months.

“We are excited to see students back on campus as places continue to open up,” Catalan said, explaining the increase in events as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, “Our hope is that students will take advantage of our space, fitness classes and engagement events in order to feel connected and a part of the Tacoma community.” Continuing on, he pointed out that, “Each UWT student has a free Y membership that is built into their tuition so students just need to stop by the UY Front Desk to activate their membership.”

Students wishing to attend the events are encouraged to sign up at the University Y front desk prior to the event or can register on the day of the event.

Catalan explained that, “My hope is that students will know that the UY is a safe place and a place that they can come to find community. The UY Student Center has space available for student clubs and events, students just need to reach out to us and we will do our best to accommodate them. We are here for them.” Students wanting more information can follow the Uni Y on Instagram @UnivieristyY or email Zach Shea at zshea@ymcapkc.org for all upcoming events. For general information and open hours students can visit their website at: https://www.ymcapkc.org/locations/university-y-student-center.

