UW Commencement ceremonies once again to be held in person

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, in-person Commencement ceremonies are returning to all three of UW’s campuses.

In 2019 the UW Commencement ceremonies were placed on hold due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, but this year they will once again return to being in person for 2022. Graduated students from the 2021 and 2020 school years are welcomed to participate.

In regards to UW Tacoma specifically, there are currently two ceremonies being planned to take place at the Washington State Fair Grandstands in Puyallup for Monday, June 13, 2022, with specific times being announced later this year. Graduates from all three years of 2022, 2021 and 2020 are invited to participate in the ceremony.

While an exact number is unavailable, UW has explained in various news articles revolving around the event that hundreds to thousands of graduates from the 2021 and 2020 school years have expressed interest in attending the Commencement ceremony. Along with these graduates it can be expected that twice as many spectators will be attending to watch the ceremony for all three years.

Denzil Suite, UW’s vice president for Student Life, spoke briefly about the Commencement ceremonies.

“We are thrilled beyond words to not only celebrate our outstanding class of 2022, but to at last come together with the classes of 2020 and 2021 and honor their extraordinary achievements and sacrifices during uniquely challenging times,” said Suite, quoted from a UW news article by Jackson Holtz detailing the return of the Commencement ceremonies, “This is a celebration of what’s to come, a recognition of what has been and really a tribute to the dynamism and resilience of our students and our UW community.”

UW has assured students that many key features of the ceremony will remain, such as graduates names’ being announced as they walk the stage, a student speaker and national anthem singer and some campus photo opportunities in the weeks leading up to the ceremonies.

Health guidance in accordance with the CDC and Pierce County Health Department will be followed for the upcoming Commencement ceremonies and more details will become available as the date approaches.

For more information about the ceremonies please visit www.tacoma.uw.edu/commencement or email tcommenc@uw.edu for more detailed questions.

