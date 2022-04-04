Letter to the Editor: RAINN campus wide training coming in April

Submitted by Rain Katana Wilson

Dear Editor,

Save the Date!

UW Tacoma has partnered with the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) to deepen community members’ knowledge and skills related to sexual misconduct awareness, prevention, and response through a campus-wide, virtual training session via Zoom Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Data received from the 2019 University-wide Climate Survey revealed that employee and student survey respondents who were aware of sexual and gender harassment prevention training being available at UW overwhelmingly believed it positively influenced the UW climate.

75.37% of faculty believe such training for faculty positively influenced the climate. 1

81.37% of staff believe such training for staff positively influenced the climate. 84.21% of students believe such training for students positively influenced the

climate. (1)

Additionally, students shared that they believed prevention training is important for staff and faculty.

86.25% of students believe such training for faculty and staff positively influenced

the climate.

All UW Tacoma students are encouraged to attend this free virtual training, and the

importance of student participation cannot be over-emphasized. Your participation is vital in creating and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for students, faculty, and staff.

So, keep your eyes open for more RAINN training announcements and Save the Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

———-

(1)This data comes from an additional analysis that was conducted on the 2019 UW Climate surveys by the UW Office of

Educational Assessment for the Office of the Title IX Coordinator. More information can be found at https://www.washington.edu/uwclimatesurvey

