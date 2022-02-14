Student access to health care services on and off campus

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, UWT offers health care services to students who seek care during a time when hospitals and clinics are over capacity with patients.

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the nation, reported by the CDC, the Omicron variant is said to be extremely contagious, the rate it is circulating at in the U.S. is predicted to be greater than 99%.

In Pierce County alone, there have been 178,393 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Washington State Department of Health, as of Feb. 3, 2022 causing 7,676 hospitalizations along with 1,183 deaths from the virus.

The rising and declining cases of COVID-19 and the various variants have put a strain on hospitals and clinics that have gone over capacity in caring for patients.

As hospitals and clinics face over capacity, many patients are subject to neglecting their health due to the lack of space as well as long waiting times.

Student health services from UWT’s partnership with the premier healthcare provider, Virginia Mason Franciscan Group, offers eligible students to obtain primary care from the Franciscan Prompt Care at St. Joseph Medical Center. Students who seek health care regarding physicals, preventative medicine and behavioral health have full access.

Students are able to seek care at five additional participating Franciscan Prompt Care clinics seven days a week, with their university identification card or any valid photo identification for verification.

For students seeking care regarding COVID-19, the Husky Coronavirus Testing, powered by the Seattle Flu Study, are offering self-administered testing kits available for pick-up at the University Y Student Center along with administered in-person testing.

Students who are regularly on campus at the UW Seattle, Bothell and Tacoma campuses are encouraged to enroll and participate in the testing for the virus.

UW medicine also offers COVID-19 vaccines on campus and at nearby prompt care locations. Vaccinations can be received at five participating UW medicine clinics.

To make an appointment Monday through Friday call: 253-428-2200

Additional testing kits can be ordered through covidtests.org to receive up to four free testing kits.

Students also have access to COVID-19 vaccination spots that may be closer to home at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/

Like this: Like Loading...