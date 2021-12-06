How did the Huskies do this year?

For anyone who may not know, The Apple Cup is an American college football rivalry game between the University of Washington Huskies and the Washington State University Cougars, both of which happen to be the largest universities in Washington. Both teams are members of the North Division of the Pac-12 Conference.

The Apple Cup is back after last year’s game being canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. University of Washington (4-7 overall, and 3-5 Pac-12) went against Washington State University (6-5 overall, 5-3 Pac-12). The game kicked off on Nov. 26 at 5:00 p.m.

This was the 113th edition of The Apple Cup. Fans came from far and wide to support their teams. This was a home game for the University of Washington.

This year, the Cougars dominated the Huskies with a 40-13 win in Seattle. WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura played close to perfect in his first game this year. De Laura was 27 of 32 for 245 yards and added three carries for 31 yards. Meanwhile, UW quarterback Sam Huard also joined the rivalry for his first career start, going 17 of 31 for 190 yards and four costly interceptions.

Unfortunately this year, the Huskies did not win. This rivalry game is not about who won or lost, but it is about keeping the more-than-a century-old tradition alive that brings together two corners of the State of Washington.

The Huskies previously had a seven-year winning streak before this year’s Apple Cup. Last year was the first break since 1942 and 1943. WSU did not field a team due to World War II.

As the Cougars won this year, they snapped the seven-game losing streak to their rivals with their first win since 2012.

What’s next for the Huskies and the Cougars? The Cougars will wait to see if they are playing in the PAC-12 title game or if a bowl game is their next stop. The Huskies are scheduled to open next season at home vs Kent State University.

