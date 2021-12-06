Local Tacoma stores to shop at this holiday season (instead of Amazon)

Vote with your dollar and buy from sustainable makers and local businesses.

According to Stanford University, as the season of gift-giving approaches, 25 percent more waste is produced during the holidays due in part to shipping, excess packaging material and gift presentation. Shopping locally can help minimize waste while giving back to your community and sourcing unique goods.

Little Sister: $-$$$

1744 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

A personal favorite located in the UWT neighborhood, Little Sister is a great combination of clean beauty, home goods, zero-waste products and personal care. Carrying popular beauty brands like RMS and Ilia, the store also curates lesser-known brands with gorgeous products. With a wide range of prices, Little Sister is a great place to shop for everyone, as they also carry unique gifts like paper leaf incense and blue bamboo kitchenware.

Crescent Moon: $-$$$

6901 6th Ave, Tacoma

All your witchy needs will be met at Crescent Moon with its fantastic selection of crystals, candles, incense, pendulums, jewelry and other magical items. From niche items like elf or fairy ears to astrology candles, the store is the best kind of visual chaos, exploding with colorful novelties and figurines. Crescent Moon is the best place to go not only for your tarot-obsessed cousin but also for little gifts like essential oils and teas.

Fernseed South Tacoma – $-$$$

5243 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma

The ultimate plant parent store, Fernseed fulfils all your plant-care needs. With beautiful pots, a stem bar and every plant and succulent you can think of, both of Fernseed’s locations on Proctor and on South Tacoma Way are must-visits this holiday season. Perfect for anything from a casual office gift to a nice bouquet, both stores’ exciting selections will leave you with armfuls of succulents and too many pictures of their colorful wall murals.

eTc Tacoma: $$

116 S 19th St, Tacoma

A now-staple Tacoma streetwear brand, Etcetera makes comfortable and well-designed casualwear. Recent drops include fall beanies, pink and blue namesake sweat sets and rain gear. Etcetera is a great place to grab proudly-Tacoma items without the kitsch.

Lapis: $$$

3823 N 26th St, Tacoma

A sparkly, perfectly-curated wonderland, Lapis is the go-to Tacoma spot for stunning fine jewelry and quality home goods. Featuring styles like Gigi Clozeau’s fun and nostalgic necklaces along with more earthy brands like Ananda Khasla and Jamie Joseph, Lapis’ range of styles makes it a great place to get luxury goods.

Cocobolo: $$-$$$

628 St Helens Ave, Tacoma

Carrying new and sustainable brands, their house line and curated vintage, Cocobolo specializes in high quality womenswear. From adorable Le Bon Shoppe socks to Paloma Wool, the shop is picture perfect, focusing on neutrals with the occasional pop of matcha green boots or rust orange coats. Cocobolo is an ideal place to shop for a gift for your sister or cool aunt from LA but everything is so beautiful and well-made that you’ll want to keep it for yourself.

All Star Vintage Tacoma: $-$$

766 S 38th St, Tacoma

Amazing graphic tees, jerseys, reworked vintage and unique luxury brand finds, All Star Vintage always has on-point clothing and accessories. A newer addition to Tacoma’s historic Lincoln District, the store is known as a hotspot for great music, fashion and events. The owners also host the Tacoma Sunday Market and the nearby Lincoln District Vintage Walk. Stop by their stunning storefront and pick up a “Tales from the T” cassette, vintage UW merch, perfect ‘90s denim and Seattle Supersonics gear.

